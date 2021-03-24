The Myron Stratton Foundation Board of Trustees have identified 13 nonprofits as beneficiaries of the initial 2021 grant cycle for the year, totaling $205,000. Included are long-time beneficiaries, such as Atlas Preparatory School and Centro de la Familia, as well as newer grantees such as Beautiful Redemption.
“It is our honor to continue Winfield Scott Stratton’s legacy of ensuring there is support for those less fortunate in El Paso County and Teller County,” David McDermott, chairman of the board of trustees, said in a news release. “We are always focused on fulfilling the mission of the Foundation and furthering Mr. Stratton’s philanthropic vision for those most in need in our community.”
“Winfield Scott Stratton was a visionary and anticipated that the community needs would continue far beyond his passing," Daniel O’Rear, executive director of The Myron Stratton Home, said in the release. "With our grant process, we are able to provide meaningful funds to organizations who provide direct support services throughout Southern Colorado.”
“As we work to fulfill its mission of guiding families in housing crisis from insecurity to stability, self-reliance, and prosperity, funding from the Myron Stratton Foundation provides crucial support,” Mary Stenger, executive director of Partners in Housing, said in the release. “The households with children, who are assisted through the Partners in Housing Family Self-Sufficiency program, directly benefit from the generosity of the Myron Stratton Foundation grant program as they focus on the populations most in need as directed by their founder.”
The Myron Stratton Foundation 2021 initial grant cycle recipients:
Atlas Preparatory School
Beautiful Redemption
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado
Centro de la Familia
Children’s Advocacy Center for the Pikes Peak Region/Safe Passage
Colorado Springs Food Rescue
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
Homeward Pikes Peak
Partners in Housing
Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care
Pikes Peak United Way
Special Kids Special Families