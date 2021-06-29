Mountain Metropolitan Transit will allow all youths 18 years old and under to ride fixed-route city buses for free during the months of July and August.
“We are excited to be able to provide this opportunity to our youth. We are hoping they will take advantage of this opportunity for free transportation throughout our fixed-route system in order to enjoy our region’s incredible summer activities,” Craig Blewitt, director of Mountain Metropolitan Transit, said in a news release. Eligible riders can show a school- or state-issued identification card as proof of age when getting on the buses.
“There are so many wonderful amenities in our city, but they’re not all in walking distance from one another,” Josh Gainey, Hillside Community Center director, said in the release. “This is such a great incentive from Mountain Metro to connect youth to services and activities citywide during the summer months.”
All riders, with certain exceptions, are still required to wear masks while using Mountain Metro’s services, as mandated by the Federal Transit Administration and the Centers for Disease Control.
For more information, visit coloradosprings.gov/mountain-metro.