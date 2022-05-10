Mountain Metro Transit has launched RideMMT, a new mobile ticket app.
The cash-free, contactless mobile ticketing app allows riders to purchase fares and display tickets on their smartphone device anywhere, and is available to download from Google Play and Apple's app store.
Riders have the option of purchasing single ride, day pass, 31-day pass and 20-ride tickets using a debit or credit card, or via digital payment services such as Apple Pay. Riders can then activate their tickets on their phones and present them to the driver for validation when boarding.
Bus riders can still buy tickets at Transit Admin Office, ticket vending machines, and participating vendors or pay a cash fare on the bus just like they have in the past.
The app was created by Masabi, which specializes in fare payments-as-a-service.