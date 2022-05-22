New free shuttles are now running Downtown.
Mountain Metropolitan Transit launched the first phase of the shuttle service May 22.
The shuttle will run between Cache La Poudre and Rio Grande streets with stops near Colorado College, Weidner Field and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.
The service currently has 13 stops along Tejon Street with pickups every 7-10 minutes, depending on the day and time. More stops will be added in Phase 1 before Phase 2 is launched.
“Downtown Colorado Springs is a popular destination with so many exciting events, shops and restaurants,” said Craig Blewitt, Mountain Metro Transit director. “We hope this free shuttle provides locals and visitors an easy way to access all that Downtown has to offer.”
Shuttle hours:
Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
Friday, 7 a.m.-midnight
Saturday, 8 a.m.-midnight
Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.