Microchip Technology Inc., a provider of microcontroller and analog semiconductors, is expanding its Colorado Springs fabrication facility.
Microchip will invest $40 million to retool the factory for advanced technology nodes and equipment.
The company will be adding 50-75 specialist roles during the first phase of hiring, with plans to add many additional jobs over the upcoming years.
Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip Technology supplies embedded control solutions through a broad spectrum of innovative standard and specialized microcontrollers; FPGA products; analog, mixed-signal, timing, and security products; wired and wireless connectivity products; related non-volatile memory products and Flash-IP solutions.
“Microchip Technology serves many industries and products that we use every day, like garage doors and clocks, to name a few,” said Cecilia Harry, chief economic development officer at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.
“Microchip Technology is a unique asset in Colorado Springs, and we look forward to supporting the organization as they grow and increase their global competitiveness in the semiconductor industry,” Harry said.
Added Rod Schroder, director of operations Fab 5 at Microchip Technology: “We are a great place to work with a positive culture and opportunities for career growth in the variety of job openings we have available. We hope to add talented people from the Pike’s Peak region to the team to help us make the world smarter, more connected and more secure
To apply, visit careers.microchip.com.
