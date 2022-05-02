Denver-based InBankshares Corp, parent company of InBank, announced that it had completed its merger with the Wiley-based Legacy Bank, effective April 29.
“We would like to welcome Legacy’s customers, associates and shareholders to InBank and InBankshares, Corp. The merger of InBank and Legacy Bank is an extremely exciting opportunity for our two organizations,” Ed Francis, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer for InBankshares Corp and InBank, said in a news release.
“The partnership between our banks will allow us to expand the InBank footprint, technology capabilities, product and service delivery, and our commitment to our customers and communities," he said.
Francis said teams are working hard to combine operating systems and planning for a “brand transition,” with Legacy adopting the InBank name at the completion of the conversion process, which is currently scheduled for the third quarter of 2022.
Until the conversion process is complete, former Legacy branches will operate under the brand “Legacy Bank, a Division of InBank,” according to the release.
“We feel confident that we have found a partner that shares a similar culture, and we are excited to help execute on InBank’s strategy together,” said Andrew Trainor, formerly Legacy’s regional president, now InBank’s president of community banking.
“Our customers will receive the same great personal service from the same team of associates, paired with additional products, new technology offerings, and an expanded geographic footprint with more branch offices,” Trainor said.
Legacy operates nine full-service offices across the state. The combined bank will offer 19 offices, including 12 full-service offices and two loan production offices in Colorado with five full-service offices in northern New Mexico, according to the release.
"Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company is issuing 3,566,345 shares of INBC common stock and is paying approximately $21.25 million in cash consideration to the shareholders of Legacy in the aggregate," the release said.
The merger would bring INBC’s total assets to around $1.2 billion, gross loans to $787 million and total deposits to approximately $1 billion on a pro forma combined basis, as of the end of March.
“We are confident that this transaction will position InBank for significant growth across the Front Range of Colorado with the potential to gain substantial scale, while increasing our market capitalization and improving our earnings power,” said Francis.