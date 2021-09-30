Mayor John Suthers will deliver his seventh State of the City address from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15 at The Broadmoor's Hall B.
"Suthers will highlight our community’s resiliency through the pandemic, the city’s infrastructure and economic improvements, along with several other accomplishments," according to a city-issued news release. "The Mayor will also identify and discuss some of the city’s current challenges."
The State of the City address is hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and presented by GE Johnson. The mayor’s speech will be broadcast live on Facebook @CityofCOS and @MayorofCOS. It will also air on the city’s government access station, SpringsTV, found on Comcast Channel 18 and 880 (HD) and Century Link Channel 18.
People wishing to attend the event must register here. Per recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, attendees are encouraged to wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status. Individuals are encouraged to stay home and watch the address online if they are not feeling well or experiencing any symptoms.