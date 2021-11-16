Following the passage of Ballot Measure 2D, Mayor John Suthers is seeking three "knowledgeable" citizens to serve on the Fire Mitigation Advisory Board.
"This Board will assist the Colorado Springs Fire Department in determining how to allocate money from the Wildland Fire and Prevention Fund for the city-wide and regional wildfire mitigation and prevention program, according to a city-issued news release. "Preferred applicants will have specialized experience or knowledge relating to wildfire and/or mitigation, and will be willing to serve a volunteer four-year term."
Interested individuals should submit applications and résumés no later than Dec. 15 at ColoradoSprings.gov/bcc. Contact Dawn Conley at 719-385-5484 or email at dawnconley@coloradosprings.gov with questions.
According to the city, other positions on the 12-member committee will be filled by individuals representing key partners such as the United States Forest Service, Colorado State Forest Service, El Paso County, Pikes Peak Area Fire Chiefs, Colorado Springs Utilities and others.