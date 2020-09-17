Mayor John Suthers presented the Spirit of the Springs Lifetime Achievement Award to William J. (Bill) Hybl and the Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award to three El Paso County Public Health leaders after his State of the City address Sept. 17.
Bill Hybl received 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award
Suthers presented the Spirit of the Springs Lifetime Achievement Award to William J. (Bill) Hybl. Bill Hybl was raised in Pueblo and came to Colorado Springs to attend Colorado College. After graduating from The University of Colorado Law School, he served two years in the U.S. Army and worked as the deputy and assistant district attorney in Colorado Springs. He was elected to the Colorado House of Representatives in 1972, but left a few months later to serve as vice president of The Broadmoor hotel and executive director of the El Pomar Foundation. Hybl was chairman and CEO of El Pomar Foundation for 30 years and continues to serve as executive chairman.
“As the leader of El Pomar Foundation, Bill Hybl has had a tremendous positive impact on the quality of life in Colorado Springs, Olympic City USA,” Suthers said. “He is a visionary whose service to our community has been exceptional.”
Hybl has received many awards, served on numerous community boards and held international positions, including two terms as president of the United State Olympic Committee. He was recently recognized with the naming of one of the City for Champions projects, The William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center. He and his wife, Kathleen, have two sons and six grandchildren.
A tribute video that includes interviews with some of Hybl’s family and colleagues is available to view at vimeo.com/456007300/82fb2a42ed.
El Paso County Public Health leaders recognized with Spirit of the Springs award
The mayor also recognized leaders from El Paso County Public Health with a Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. He presented the award to the following individuals for their collective effort to protect, inform and educate the community:
- Susan Wheelan, director
- Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director
- Dr. Leon Kelly, deputy medical director
“The city is grateful to the leaders of El Paso County Public Health for their swift response to this pandemic, their emphasis on collaboration these past few months and their contribution to our overall resiliency during this difficult time,” Suthers said. “This is a small way of showing our appreciation for their critical work.”
Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/SpiritoftheSprings for more information about the awards program.
Check back for more on the mayor's State of the City address.