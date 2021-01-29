The 2021 Book of Lists Reception, presented Jan. 28 by the Colorado Springs Business Journal, featured Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers; Tatiana Bailey, director of the UCCS Economic Forum; and Aikta Marcoulier director of the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center. The panelists fielded questions about the economy, the housing and commercial real estate market, and the ongoing saga over the permanent home of U.S. Space Command.
The mayor had good news about the city’s financial status. “Amazingly enough, the city is doing quite well,” he said. “We certainly didn’t look that way in March and April. In March, city revenues were down 14 percent. In April, they were down 23 percent. We were modelling for as much as a 30 percent decrease in city revenues — $110 to $120 million, but it’s a tremendous tribute to the resiliency of our citizens that things changed pretty dramatically. As of right now, without seeing December, we’re only a half a percent down in General Fund revenue. That is mind-boggling when you think about it.”
While Suthers admitted that tourism has taken a hit during COVID, the sales tax paid by a certain “major online retailer” and a slew of residential and commercial construction projects helped keep city coffers in the black. “It’s particularly mind-boggling when the tourism industry is down 40 to 45 percent,” he said. “Every indication is that our tourism industry is the best in the country, but it’s still down 40-45 percent, that’s a billion-dollar-a-year industry or more, so that’s pretty remarkable that we’re able to do as well as we’ve done.
“Here’s what I think it is: No. 1, construction,” said Suthers. “2020 was a record year for both commercial and residential construction. These huge projects like Amazon at the airport — there’s a lot of use tax involved in that. We had a record number of residential permits. The other thing, if this had happened in 2018, before the United States Supreme Court said that cities could tax online sales at the point-of-sale, or point-of-delivery, we’d be hurting very badly. Remarkably enough, I think people are actually spending more money. During COVID a lot of people are at home, they still had jobs. We’re unable to mention the names of certain taxpayers by law, but there’s a major online retailer out there, they collected $360,000 in November of 2019 in sales tax. This November they collected $1.4 million.”
The mayor also credited the passage of 2020 ballot measure 2A, which allowed the city to keep and spend $1.9 million in 2019 revenue above the city's spending limit, and to keep and spend all revenue in 2020, and to adjust the city's spending limit in 2021 and going forward according to 2019 and 2020 revenue. “The voters did us a favor there,” said Suthers. “Had we not been able to do that we’d be refunding at least $6 million in the end of 2021.”
In addition to sales tax revenue and voter supported measures, Colorado Springs received $37.5 million in CARES Act funds that were able to offset public safety payrolls. “There was some Treasury guidance that also allowed us to spend it on police and fire payroll,” said Suthers, “so we were able to put some dollars into that at the end of the year, and basically take what would be otherwise expended into reserves and take it back out of reserves in 2021, which makes 2021 look pretty good.”
The mayor was confident that successful implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine will help ensure an economic recovery by the end of 2021. “I have a meeting every Wednesday for an hour with the health department, the two major hospital systems, the major clinics, the pharmacies, King Soopers, Safeway,” said Suthers. “I feel pretty good that we are going to have distribution in El Paso County that is equitable. You won’t have to be in a hospital or clinic database or anything like that. If you can pick up the phone or walk into a Safeway or Walgreens you’re going to be able to access a vaccine when your time is due.”
While optimistic, the mayor acknowledged the logistical hurdles of vaccination efforts. “I’ve got to tell you, it’s an incredible logistical challenge. For example, just to give you the numbers, we’re on 70 and over right now. We’ve talked about health care workers, first responders, just on 70 and over there are 550,000 Coloradans 70 and over. There are 69,000 in El Paso County. We’re at 41,000, 42,000 vaccinations so far in El Paso County. We’re not even close to through with over 70 at this point, and educating the public about the fact that it’s all the availability of the vaccine is going to be tough."
Concerns over the Colorado Springs economy have grown since the Trump administration announced on Jan. 13 that the permanent home of the Space Command would be Hunstville, Alabama. The mayor vowed to keep fighting for Colorado Springs, and noted the real blow to Colorado Springs would come from the loss of defense contractors. “If we should lose Space Command — I say, ‘if’ because I won’t give up until the moving trucks show up — it would be a blow,” Suthers admitted. “The Space Force in the foreseeable future will not have a large number of active duty military. I think there’s 600 at Peterson [Air Force Base] now. They’re projecting that when Space Force sets up over the next couple of years there’ll be another 800 active duty. We’ve already got 40,000 active duty in Colorado, so that’s not a big part of it, but defense contracting is the major part of it, and the companies that want to be around Space Command. Over time, it’s probably billions of dollars. We’re not going to lose a lot of what’s going on. We’ve got a big presence in commercial and military space. For gosh sakes the world’s entire GPS system is run out of Schriever Air Force Base. We’ll keep up the battle, but if we lose it that will be a major blow.”
Suthers also addressed the state of existing commercial real estate in Colorado Springs, and how COVID-19, and a “major online retailer,” are changing the landscape. “There’s a lot of conversations about shopping malls that have obviously found disfavor in the current climate,” he said. “Interesting enough we’re about to tear down the Sears in the Chapel Hills Mall and they’re going to replace it with residential. What I’m hearing more in the conversion of malls I’m hearing more talk of residential than I am manufacturing, which maybe is an indication of manufacturing lagging in contrast to some other economic drivers. You may know that one of the largest abandoned spaces was on Academy Boulevard, Sam’s Club. Guess who just bought Sam’s Club? Amazon. The old Western Forge manufacturing facility on Garden of the Gods? Guess who’s tearing it down and building a new facility? Amazon.”
The mayor remains optimistic for 2021. "The bottom line is, I really do think absent the bad news scenario, a strain that these vaccines don’t impact, I really do see the potential for tourism to return in the second half of 2021, and in light of everything else that’s doing well, in El Paso County, Pikes Peak region construction, that sort of thing, 2021 could be a pretty good year.”