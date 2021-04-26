County property values recently took a leap during reappraisals, which were conducted using sales between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2020.
Assessor Steve Schleiker said, "The overall ‘average’ county-wide value increase is 15 percent to 20 percent, whereas it was 20 percent to 25 percent in 2019."
But this year's jump is still significant, and now you can look at how your neighborhood compares with others based on a map created by the El Paso County Assessor's Office.
Generally speaking, the increases in value were less on the fringes of the city as compared to the southeast portion of town where values went up by 30 percent or more.
About 90 percent of the value changes have been loaded into the assessor's online property records, so you can check here for your property's new value. Notices of value will be mailed April 30.
More detailed maps are available on the assessor's website.