For the second year running, Manitou Springs is the sole Colorado contender for the USA Today 10Best Small Town Arts Scenes in America.
USA Today 10Best editors and travel experts nominated Manitou Springs and 19 other small towns across America based on an evaluation of their museums, art galleries, performing arts and busy event calendars.
The final rankings will be determined by a popular nationwide vote, so the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, Creative Alliance, and City of Manitou Springs are asking for support from friends, neighbors, businesses and Colorado residents for daily votes to secure a Top-10 designation here: http://tiny.cc/voteformanitousprings.
“I’m not at all surprised to see Manitou Springs, Colorado competitively compared to Marfa, Texas; Taos, New Mexico; or Carmel-by-the-Sea, California,” Creative Alliance Manitou Executive Director Becca Sickbert said. “We owe our Colorado State-Certified Creative District status to the vivacious community built by our creatives. Without our incredible arts scene, Manitou Springs would still be a beautiful place to live, but our arts and culture contributors all make it feel like home.”
Painters, potters, musicians and makers have been attracted to and inspired by the region's natural beauty and rich cultural traditions.
“This is our 150th year as a city,” Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leslie Lewis said. “The arts have and always will be a vital part of our local business community, and we appreciate that these artists call Manitou Springs home.”
To vote through July 4, visit tiny.cc/voteformanitousprings.