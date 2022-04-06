The city of Manitou Springs will introduce new progressive parking rates starting May 15.
The hourly rate for a downtown parking space will increase the longer a vehicle remains parked in a spot. The new structure is intended to promote turnover in the downtown core and to encourage visitors to park farther from downtown, according to an April 6 release from Public Information Officer Alex Trefry.
“By nature, parking in downtown Manitou Springs is always more desired than parking further away, because it’s closer to where our visitors want to be. Therefore, parking downtown, during an average warm day, is always nearly 100 percent occupied — when parking outside of downtown may only be 50 percent occupied at the same time,” Trefry said. “Our goal is for all of the parking locations in Manitou Springs to be at 85 percent-92 percent occupancy.”
Manitou has spent countless hours researching best practices for easing congestion and tweaked them to work for Manitou Springs' unique environment, according to the release.
Downtown street parking currently costs $1-$2 an hour, depending on the location.
The new downtown rates will start at $2 per hour for hours 1-3 during the summer season from May 1-Sept. 30. Hours 4-5 will cost $5 per hour, and hours 6 and above will cost $10 per hour. These rates will apply seven days a week during the summer and on weekends year round.
During the off season, Oct. 1-April 30 on Monday-Thursday, rates will drop to $1.50 per hour for hours 1-3, $2 per hour for hours 4-5 and $5 per hour for hours 6 and above.
Outside of the downtown area, parking year round will cost $1.50 per hour for hours 1-3, $2 per hour for hours 4-5, $5 per hour for hours 6-7 and $10 per hour for hours 8 and above.
The rates will be adjusted quarterly based on average occupancy. If occupancy is 85 percent-92 percent, rates will remain the same. Rates will drop 25 cents per hour if average occupancy is less than 85 percent. They will go up 25 cents per hour if occupancy is at 93 percent-94 percent and will increase 50 cents per hour if average occupancy is 95 percent or greater.
“We understand these changes aren't easy, but implementing phased solutions to our congestion problems is necessary to enhance the quality of life for those who live in Manitou Springs and the user experience for those who frequent our town.” Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham said.
In conjunction with the progressive parking program, Manitou Springs also is launching a business pass card and a residential parking credit program.
Regular visitors to Manitou may apply for a business pass card that will allow users to receive discounted parking rates that can be purchased in 10-hour increments.
The cards range in cost from $15 for 10 hours to $75 for 50 hours of parking.
Manitou Springs residents can apply to receive 50 free credits for parking downtown and at local parks. One credit equals one hour of parking.
Information on how to apply for these programs will be released on the city’s website, manitouspringsgov.com.