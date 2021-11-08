Manitou Springs is accepting applications for 2022 Manitou Arts Cultural and Heritage grants.
The grants are funded by the MACH sales tax, which Manitou voters approved in 2019. The Manitou City Council approved a 0.3 sales tax in February 2020, and the sales tax went into effect on July 1, 2020.
Two-thirds (66 percent) of MACH tax revenue is allocated to a special fund for facility improvements at the Carnegie library building, Manitou Art Center, Manitou Springs Heritage Center, Miramont Castle and Hiawatha Gardens. The remaining 34 percent of proceeds are distributed through awards and grants to foster the arts, culture and heritage in Manitou Springs.
MACH tax revenue helped fund 23 successful projects in 2021, many of which are now complete.
With a full year’s worth of MACH sales tax, the city expects to see more grant opportunities for local artists and organizations, and therefore an even larger impact to Manitou Springs!
The application window for 2022 MACH grants will remain open until Dec. 31. Applications must be submitted before this deadline.
Those who received a MACH grant in 2021 must have completed their project and must submit a completion report in order to reapply for a new project.
New this year is a mini grant of up to $750, featuring a simpler application process.
Becca Sickbert, director of the Manitou Springs Creative District, will facilitate three training sessions about the mini grant and how to apply for the regular grant. Those sessions will be held at:
- 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., an in-person session
- 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, online- Register in advance here.
- 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., in person.
Eligibility requirements include the following:
- Manitou Springs citizens of all ages and nonprofits within Manitou Springs. Proposals from residents, students and businesses who present new and creative projects that will benefit and enhance the artistic and cultural environment of Manitou Springs are encouraged to apply.
- Entities, individuals or nonprofits which exist outside of Manitou Springs may apply via a passthrough/fiscal sponsorship in partnership with a Manitou Springs nonprofit. Fiscal sponsoring organizations need to have been in existence for at least two calendar years.
- All projects must directly interface with arts, culture, and/or heritage within Manitou Springs.
- All funded projects must be implemented within the city of Manitou Springs.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/MACHBoard.