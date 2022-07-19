Manitou Springs has again been named one of the Best Small Town Arts Scenes in America by USA Today 10Best editors and readers — taking 5th place this year, up from 9th last year.
“It’s fortuitous timing given our sesquicentennial,” Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leslie Lewis said in a news release. “Here we are, celebrating 150 years of city life, and the arts have been vital to the ways this community developed.”
USA Today 10 Best editors and travel experts nominated Manitou Springs and nine other small towns based on an evaluation of their museums, art galleries, performing arts and event calendars.
The final rankings were determined by a popular vote, which placed Manitou Springs as the 5th Best Small Town Arts Scene.
“The original nomination came from an expert panel, but I don’t think you have to be an expert to enjoy everything that our creative community has to offer,” said Becca Sickbert, Manitou's Creative Alliance executive director. “This is a town that incorporates art into everyday life, whether we’re solving big problems or celebrating key moments together.”
“The City of Manitou Springs flourishes because we continue to prioritize the arts in all that we do," said Manitou Springs City Councilor Natalie Johnson. "We work hard to make creativity inclusive and accessible to everyone. Art transcends barriers and is a catalyst for unity."
For the full list, visit USA Today 10Best.