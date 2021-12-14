The city of Manitou Springs, in partnership with the Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority, has finished the installation of an in-pipe hydropower system developed by Rentricity Inc. Rentricity’s Flow-to-Wire system will use the high-pressure water delivered from the Manitou Reservoir to generate electricity, according to a news release.
"The water is piped into the water treatment plant at around 250 psi. Instead of using pressure reducing valves to lower the water pressure, the high-pressure water turns a hydro turbine that generates electricity. By turning the generator, it reduces the water pressure to a much more manageable amount of around 16 psi.," the release said.
During the summer, when water usage is at its highest, "our Water Treatment Plant will be 100% self-sustaining. With a 30+ year operating expectancy, this hydro turbine will provide clean and renewable energy for decades to come," the release said.
In addition, due to a Sun Share contract with Colorado Springs Utilities, the remainder of Manitou's energy not covered by the Flow-to-Wire system will be generated by solar panels from outside of Manitou Springs, "resulting in a Water Treatment Plant that is fully sustained by renewable energy, no matter the month of the year," the release said.