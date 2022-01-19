Residents of Manitou Springs rejected an ordinance that would have allowed a third license to be issued to a marijuana retailer to sell cannabis in the city, which was up for vote during a special election on Tuesday.
Just over 400 residents voted in favor of the ordinance and 1,302 voted against, according to preliminary election results that were posted by the City Clerk on Tuesday evening. Final vote counts are expected to be published on Jan. 28, said Alex Trefry, public information officer for the city.
As it stands, the city’s municipal code allows for only two store licenses, currently held by Maggie’s Farm and Emerald Fields, which sell both medical and recreational marijuana products on Manitou Avenue.
Protect Historic Manitou Springs, which led a campaign against the ordinance, praised Manitou citizens and the City Council for voting “no.”
Earlier this month, the council passed a resolution urging voters reject the ordinance. Mayor John Graham and other council members expressed concern that it had not been presented to the full group and discussed enough among the public before being put to a vote.
“We are grateful the citizens and city council have spoken and overwhelmingly rejected the initiative,” a statement from Protect Historic Manitou Springs said. “Your votes have ensured a fair and truly informed process for all decision making here in Manitou. Together, we’re continuing to protect the future of our historic home.”
A marijuana producer and retailer, Epic Remedy, which has three medical shops in Colorado Springs, helped lead the charge to make a third license available. The company has a leasehold agreement for the site proposed for a third store in the ordinance, on Higginbotham Road near the StorQuest Self Storage off of Highway 24, Founder and Owner Renze Waddington said.
Waddington and Protecting Manitou’s Future Co., which led a campaign in favor of a third store, plan to continue fighting to get an ordinance through city council or a future citizen’s petition and vote.
“Epic Remedy is disappointed we will not have the opportunity to provide competitive prices and choice to consumers, while also finally bringing transparency to how the Manitou Springs City Council and Mayor are spending their marijuana dollars,” the company said in a statement reacting to Tuesday’s election results.
Proponents of a third retail license argued it would make the city government’s collection of special marijuana tax revenue more transparent to citizens. A Colorado Department of Revenue rule says that tax revenue of a specific type can only be published when more than three stores of that type operate within a given jurisdiction.
They also argued it would bring down Manitou’s high marijuana prices, which they believe are in part caused by the two-store “duopoly.”
But citizens and government representatives are concerned about a third shop’s potential to create traffic congestion and further shift the historic city’s identity towards being a hub for recreational marijuana sales in the Pikes Peak region.
Marc Snyder, who served as mayor of the city from 2010 to 2016 and now represents Manitou in the Colorado General Assembly, said before the vote that he was worried if the “vote yes” campaign was successful, other marijuana companies would begin their own petitions to set up shops in the city.
“The numbers in cannabis are just so big now,” he said.
