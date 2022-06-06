Manitou Springs is gearing up for summer events and activities to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the city’s founding.
“This is a year to celebrate who we are,” Mayor John Graham said. “Manitou Springs has a rich history, and our culture includes indigenous peoples of the past, present, and future. The environmental sensitivity of the first humans to frequent here is a legacy for all of us. Let’s keep that appreciation of nature and our past when we look back at the diverse cultures that made our community what it is today.”
Notable events include:
• 150th anniversary exhibit, Manitou Springs Heritage Center. The center, which is open from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, highlights four themes: Manitou as a health resort, attractions, community builders and revival of the city’s business, architectural and artistic revival. The exhibit opened June 3 and runs through December. Find more information here.
• Comedic Historical Theater performance, various dates, July 8-30. Prominent characters come to life in a comedic homage to Manitou Springs. Get tickets and more information here.
• Pollinator party, 9 a.m.-noon June 25, a family-friendly event featuring the pollinator puppet parade orchestrated by K8e Orr, free guided tours of Manitou’s gardens, music from the Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band and vendors and information booths.
• Movies in the Park. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department brings activities and movies to Manitou’s parks on the first Friday of July and August. Events begin with live music, face painting and other family-friendly activities at 6 p.m., leading up to the movie at 8 p.m. July 1’s event takes place in Memorial Park, and Aug. 5’s movie is in Soda Springs Park.
The city, Manitou Springs School District 14, Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, CReative AlliaNcE Manitou Springs, Sacred Sage Consortium and Manitou Springs Heritage Center sponsoring numerous other events throughout the summar and fall.
See the calendar of events at the page for the celebration.
“I am most excited to see the community come together in celebration after a tough couple of years,” said Meghan Weiss, Manitou’s events coordinator. “Manitou’s future is bright because of the people who live here, and we will have a blast celebrating everything to come.”