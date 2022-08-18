Newly-released 2022 Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) test results show few signs that academic achievement is rebounding, after two years of learning loss and disruption in schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All grades continue to trail 2019 achievement levels in both English language arts (ELA) and math, according to the test result data released on Aug. 17 by the Colorado Department of Education (CDE). CDE measures achievement by the number of students who “met or exceeded expectations” for their grade level on CMAS exams, which were administered during spring 2022.
In most Colorado Springs area school districts, a majority of students underperformed in at least one of the subjects, with a few exceptions, district-level data released by CDE shows. Students in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 performed the best out of nine local districts on the 2022 ELA and math exams, while students in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 performed the worst.
Students in five of the local districts scored better on the ELA exams than students in the state overall, and three districts had better performance on the math exams than the state, according to the CDE data.
Here's a breakdown of CMAS results in ELA and math in nine local districts. The district results represent all schools and grade levels in each of the districts, and state results are included at the top for comparison.
State results:
43.2 percent of students statewide met or exceeded ELA expectations. This is a 2.6 percent decline from 2019, when 45.8 percent met or exceeded expectations.
31.5 percent of students statewide met or exceeded math expectations. This is a 3.2 percent decline from 2019, when 34.7 percent met or exceeded expectations.
Colorado Springs area school district results:
Harrison District 2
40.5 percent of students met or exceeded ELA expectations
25.4 percent of students met or exceeded math expectations
Widefield District 3
40.4 percent of students met or exceeded ELA expectations
23.6 percent of students met or exceeded math expectations
Fountain-Fort Carson District 8
32.6 percent of students met or exceeded ELA expectations.
21.2 percent of students met or exceeded math expectations.
Colorado Springs District 11
34.6 percent of students met or exceeded ELA expectations
23.9 percent of students met or exceeded math expectations
Cheyenne Mountain District 12
72.7 percent of students met or exceeded ELA expectations.
59.4 percent of students met or exceeded math expectations.
Manitou Springs District 14
54.3 percent of students met or exceeded ELA expectations.
29.7 percent of students met or exceeded math expectations
Academy District 20
60.5 percent of students met or exceeded ELA expectations.
47.2 percent of students met or exceeded math expectations.
Lewis-Palmer District 38
61.9 percent of students met or exceeded ELA expectations.
52.2 percent of students met or exceeded math expectations
District 49
47.6 percent of students met or exceeded ELA expectations
29.2 percent of students met or exceeded math expectations
Across the state, third graders’ ELA scores and fifth graders’ math scores were particular bright spots in the overall CMAS results.
Nearly 41 percent of Colorado third graders met or exceeded ELA expectations for their grade level, compared to 41.3 percent in 2019, reported a CDE news release that includes top-line results. Third grade ELA scores had dropped in 2021 to about 39 percent meeting or exceeding expectations, the release said.
Fifth grade math scores statewide also approach pre-pandemic achievement levels, with nearly 35 percent meeting or exceeding expectations in 2022 compared to 35.7 percent in 2019, according to the release.
Results in both subjects for other grade levels did not show much, or any, improvement, however. And overall, a majority of students in Colorado are not meeting achievement expectations for their grade level. Most students didn’t meet ELA and math expectations in 2019 either, CMAS data shows.
“...we continue to face the challenge of fully bringing kids back to the levels they were before the disruptions of the pandemic as well as closing the historic opportunity and achievement gaps,” Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes said in the release.
“The hard work from teachers, parents and students over the past year has been remarkable, and with support from the COVID relief funds targeted at addressing lost learning opportunities, I’m confident we will continue our rebound.”