Several eateries located in southern Colorado were recipients of OZO Good Relief Worker Fund grants, made possible through the Colorado Restaurant Association, the Colorado Restaurant Foundation and Planterra Foods.
"The OZO Good Relief Worker Fund is a Dine Out to Help Out campaign to help Black-owned businesses and their employees weather the COVID-19 crisis," a news release said.
The recipients are:
- Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, Colorado Springs
- English Dockside Fresh Seafood & Grill West, Manitou Springs
- Southern Classic Cuisine, Pueblo
- African Grill and Bar, Lakewood
- Coco & Crepes, Denver
- Coffee at the Point, Denver
- Lucy’s Ethiopian Restaurant, Denver
- Mawa’s Kitchen, Aspen
- Ms. Betty’s Cooking, Denver
Planterra Foods contributed to the CRF’s Angel Relief Fund to divide funds among Black-owned restaurants to incentivize repeat dining through gift cards, the release said. Restaurants will use the funds to pay for gift cards to give to customers to entice them to return.
"Customers who visit these restaurants and spend at least $25 will receive a $25 “thank you” gift card to use at a later date, while supplies last," the release said.
“We are thrilled to be able to help this group of restaurants across Colorado,” Darcey Macken, Planterra Foods CEO, said in the release. “Planterra Foods believes these Black-owned independent restaurants are a critical part of our communities, and they have struggled fiercely in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. We want to make sure they survive. We’re proud to work with the Colorado Restaurant Foundation to offer critical support and to create momentum by encouraging diners to come back and support these places to make sure they stick around.”
“The Colorado Restaurant Foundation is thankful to Planterra Foods for its support of the Dine Out to Help Out campaign for Black-owned restaurants across the state,” Laura Shunk, president of the Colorado Restaurant Foundation, said in the release. “Restaurants are still in crisis, and they need help. This campaign encourages the public to ensure their favorite restaurants survive. Support your favorite Black-owned restaurant — or try someplace new — and you’ll get a gift card for a return visit. It’s a win-win.”
Find more information and the list of restaurants at DineOutToHelpOut.com/ozo-grant.