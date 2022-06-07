Encircled by news cameras, drones recording overhead, some of the city’s most prominent hunger-relief organizations gathered in May in an empty lot at the base of the Rocky Mountains.
They were attending the “Food Distribution Event for Service Members and Discussion About Military Hunger," hosted by Mt. Carmel Veterans Center, to discuss military food insecurity — military members and their families being without reliable access to affordable, nutritious food for their households.
To bring light to the issue, Mt. Carmel invited policymakers and community members to one of their bi-weekly food distribution events, on May 26, which was followed by a roundtable discussion. Event partners included Feed America, Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, and Raytheon Technologies’ Connect Up initiative — the company’s $500 million corporate social responsibility fund. The event attracted CEOs from food banks across Colorado and the nation, as well as local and national policymakers and influencers.
According to Feeding America, as many as 160,000 active duty military members faced food insecurity in 2021. Food bank networks and nonprofits are directing resources towards food distribution events for military members, while trying to educate policymakers and the public about food insecurity within the military. It’s an issue acutely felt in Colorado Springs, where approximately 40,000 active military members and their families live, according to the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC's Military Affairs Council.
Though the military provides many benefits, junior enlisted members’ salaries may be insufficient for those with families. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a family of two adults and two children would need an annual household income of $88,153 to live in the Colorado Springs metropolitan statistical area. The Regulatory Military Compensation calculator — a Department of Defense tool — calculates that a newly enlisted military family of four in the area would accrue $53,372.16 annually, which includes a basic housing allowance for those living off base, and tax deductions. After deducting the cost of health care, a benefit covered by the military for its members, a family of four would fall about $23,000 short of the EPI’s cost of living estimate.
This cost of living issue is compounded by military spouses’ difficulties maintaining consistent work, given the frequent relocations required in the military, according to Feeding America. Relocations not only affect a family’s ability to earn income, but relocations themselves are costly.
“In the summertime, I know firsthand that we see our military families struggling the most because they’re changing stations,” said military spouse and nonprofit founder Yvonne Coombes, who attended the event. “They’re having to spend thousands of dollars to move their families across the country that they may not have. So when they get to the other side, they don’t have the money to replenish their cupboards.”
Help from national assistance programs is limited because policy barriers prevent access for military members that fall below the United States poverty line. For example, many military members do not qualify for SNAP — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — because they receive allowances when military base housing is full.
“Not only is that basic allowance insufficient to afford housing in many communities, but it also gets counted as income for purposes of disqualifying those families from the SNAP program, which is America’s foremost anti-hunger program,” Vince Hall, chief government relations officer for Feeding America, testified before Congress last year.
Many event attendees said stigma is the biggest challenge for military members facing food insecurity.
“There's a stigma around asking for help for food insecurity,” said Col. Bob McLaughlin (Ret.), executive director of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. "We want to do we can to limit the stigma.”
Fort Carson Garrison Commander Col. Nathan Springer agreed, noting one of the difficulties in addressing food insecurity is service members' "honor and pride. “It’s being able to identify young men and women that won’t step forward and say they need help,” he said.
“Even those of us military families that don’t have food insecurity directly in our houses are living among it,” said Coombes. She recalled military spouses anonymously asking for extra groceries on Facebook, rather than seeking help through formal military channels.
The reluctance to ask for help makes it hard for local nonprofits to gauge how widespread the problem is in Colorado Springs. Elizabeth Quevedo, director of community impact at Pikes Peak United Way, reported that when the organization — in partnership with Care and Share Food Bank — began surveying food recipients from their bi-weekly mobile food pantry, up to 30 percent said they were "military affiliated families."
“I was unfortunately not terribly surprised. … It’s hard to know how many of those are active duty because a lot of active duty families don’t want to tell you,” Queued said. By speaking with attendees, Quevedo discovered that 10 percent of the 400-600 families that the mobile food pantry serves each month are likely active duty military families.
Private companies can help by providing local food banks with resources, especially volunteers. "Partnerships between local food banks and businesses are a major contributor to the success of Feeding America’s ability to provide 11 billion meals since the start of this pandemic," Hall said.
"Many businesses recognize that volunteering their entire team to the food bank and wearing a team T-shirt is not only good for morale and for team building, but it’s also good for the community. You’re doing something very tangible, very visceral to help people in need in the very communities in which those businesses operate.”