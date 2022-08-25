Government officials in the city of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and El Paso County are asking voters to extend a 1-cent sales tax to fund the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA), the collaborative regional agency that builds and maintains roads in the county.
The issue of whether to extend the tax until 2034 will be on the county ballot in November 2022, ahead of its expiration in 2024. The tax revenue will pay for PPRTA capital projects listed on the 2022 ballot, like improvements to Marksheffel Road in the Northeast and an extension of Powers Boulevard from Highway 83 to Voyager Parkway.
All are needed to improve the mobility of the city’s growing population, especially in the eastern part of the city, Mayor John Suthers said during a Aug. 24 press conference for the launch of the campaign in favor of extending the tax. PPRTA is the only source of funding that will allow officials to meet the transportation needs of city and county residents, he said.
“If we don't have PPRTA we simply cannot keep up with the growth in our community, have the necessary expansion projects and congestion reduction projects,” Suthers said.
All the projects that would be paid for by the tax extension are on the ballot for voter approval, said El Paso County Commissioner Carrie Geitner during the press conference. City Council in June removed from the ballot a controversial study looking at a possible extension of Constitution Avenue to the west, which residents feared could lead to home demolition, reported the Colorado Springs Independent, the Business Journal’s sister publication.
Geitner endorsed an extension of the PPRTA tax, commenting that “government has an obligation to fulfill core functions, like building and maintaining our roads.” But she also acknowledged that she opposed a ballot initiative last year to allow El Paso County to keep $15 million in revenue above the TABOR cap for road improvements and park projects.
“It might even be surprising to some that I'm here today supporting this ballot question,” Geitner said. “I know that times are not easy for many, but I do ask for the support of this extension foremost because, number one, it's your money and I want you to make that decision, but also because it is necessary.”
Information about the ballot initiative can be found here on Coalition to Extend PPRTA’s website, along with a copy of the actual ballot voters will see in November.