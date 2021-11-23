Effective Jan. 1, 2022, accounting firms Erickson, Brown & Kloster and Osborne, Parsons & Rosacker will merge under the name Erickson, Brown & Kloster LLC.
"As a result of the merger, and due to both firm’s long-standing history in the Pikes Peak Region, the new entity will have more than 100 combined years in business," a news release said. "The merger presented both firms the equal opportunity to expand, broaden service offerings to their clients and the community, and maximize their expertise."
"We’re thrilled to come together and offer our staff and clients more opportunities, expanded expertise, and additional support that will only build upon and improve the culture and experiences we’ve been known to provide for nearly 40 years,” said EB&K managing partner, Philip Erickson. “We’re dedicated to our 47 combined team members and more than 3,000 clients in the area. We also look forward to hiring additional talented individuals that share our passion for providing outstanding client service to our community.”
“Since 1955, OPR has been providing a full range of cost-effective accounting and business consultation services. We are excited to combine the strengths of our firms so that we can provide the highest level of service and quality work that both firms have offered the community for decades,” said Jeffrey Rosacker, OPR managing partner. “EB&K shares our desire to exceed expectations and is committed to the success of our clients, our team, and our community.”
With plans to expand into a new larger location, the firms will continue operating at their original locations with various team members rotating between the offices at 4565 Hilton Pkwy. and 601 N. Nevada Ave.