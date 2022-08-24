Ladyfingers Letterpress, UCCS Theatreworks and the new zoneFIVE in Knob Hill Urban Arts District are among Colorado Springs-based arts organizations that have won Arts Vision Grants.
This round of grants, supported by the Pikes Peak Fund for the Arts at the Pikes Peak Community Foundation, and managed by the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, total $50,000. They’ve been awarded to eleven “diverse and inspiring grantees” from the local arts community. The individual grants range from $1,250 to $10,000.
The funding is for creative projects that bring to life the declarations and opportunities in Arts Vision 2030, the 10-year cultural plan for the Pikes Peak region. Sixty applications were vetted by an expert panel of judges.
“Our Arts Vision Grants awardees are local artists, creative businesses, and nonprofits whose projects will push the region forward artistically in new and exciting ways,” says Andy Vick, executive director of COPPeR. “They are elevating new voices, applying the arts to timely social issues, and building more creative opportunities for others in our community. Their important work in the coming year will be critical in helping to advance the declarations and goals in the Arts Vision 2030 cultural plan.”
Donations at ppcf.org/donate will increase the impact of grants for local arts & culture in the years to come.
This year’s recipients are:
A.M. LEWIS FILMS for “All the Beautiful Things”
Funding will support post-production of a 105-minute feature film that explores the importance of mental health and the effect depression and suicide have on a Colorado Springs family and community. Proceeds will be donated to Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention of Colorado Springs. Learn more at: amlewisfilms.com.
Ballet Folklorico de Barajas
Funding will help Ballet Folklorico de Barajas share the art of traditional Mexican folklorico dance with the rapidly growing number of people discovering them in the community. Learn more at www.balletfolkloricodebarajas.com.
Colorado Springs Community Ventures for “Art on the Streets Fellowship”
Funding will help Downtown Ventures to launch a new artist fellowship for its flagship public art program, Art on the Streets, making the program more inclusive while investing in professional development of Pikes Peak region artists. Learn more at https://downtowncs.com/ventures.
Ladyfingers Letterpress
Funding will cover artist fees and expenses for a year of “Printmaking Free for All” live events at Ladyfingers Letterpress during First Fridays. Learn more at ladyfingersletterpress.com.
Lupita Carrasco
Funding will support the development of a new collection of work by Lupita Carrasco for a museum exhibition entitled "Expressions On Caring.” Learn more at carrascoart.com.
zoneFIVE
Funding will launch a pilot program and workspace for artists to learn archival matting, mounting, and framing at the new zoneFIVE in Knob Hill Urban Arts District with ongoing access to equipment and collaborative workspace. Learn more at www.zonefivecs.com.
Poetry Heals for “Write It Out After School”
Funding will support Poetry Heals in providing therapeutic poetry writing sessions during after school programs for at-risk youth. Learn more at poetryheals.org.
Sophia Hanna for “by the skin of my flesh"
Funding will support the artist’s creation of ‘by the skin of my flesh’, an immersive exhibition of visual art opening March 3, 2023 at Kreuser Gallery. Learn more at sophiazhanna.com.
That Cat Pluto for a “That Cat Pluto” children’s book series
Funding will support production of a new series of children’s books featuring online viral-sensation, That Cat Pluto, a collaboration between local artists Satya Wimbich and Eva Vagreti. Learn more at www.thatcatpluto.com.
UCCS Theatreworks for “Cultivating Young Theatre Artists of Color”
Funding will empower Theatreworks to cultivate young theatre designers and technicians of color in the Pikes Peak region. Learn more at entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks
Youth Documentary Academy for Year 2 of the Youth Media Matters Film Festival and the “OUR TIME” PBS broadcast
Funding will expand two successful programs of Youth Documentary Academy (YDA) to larger local and national audiences. Learn more at youthdocumentary.org.