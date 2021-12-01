Denver-based InBanks and Wiley-based Legacy Bank announced they entered into a definitive merger agreement "pursuant to which Legacy will merge with and into InBank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of INBC, in a stock and cash transaction," a news release said.
The terms of the merger agreement have been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of INBC and Legacy. Under those terms, "INBC will issue 3,566,387 shares of INBC common stock and pay $21.25 million in cash to the shareholders of Legacy Bank in the aggregate," according to the release, which added, "Based on INBC’s closing common stock price of $9.75 per share on November 29, 2021, the consideration to be paid by INBC is valued at approximately $56.0 million. The actual value of the consideration to be paid will change due to fluctuations in the price of INBC common stock and is subject to certain potential adjustments as set forth in the merger agreement. Prior to the closing of the transaction, Legacy will distribute to its shareholders other real estate owned (OREO) and other assets, and will pay its shareholders a special cash dividend, the amount of which will depend upon Legacy’s tangible common equity at the closing, net of certain seller-paid transaction expenses."
The merger will create a Colorado-headquartered commercial bank with approximately $1.2 billion in total assets, serving the Colorado Front Range and northern New Mexico, according to the release.
"Legacy Bank’s footprint will connect InBank’s current markets in the Denver-Boulder MSA,Southern Colorado, and Northern New Mexico by adding offices in Colorado Springs and Pueblo," according to the release.
"Immediate earnings per share accretion to INBC of over 50% in first full year of combined operations," the release said.
Founded in 1907 in Wiley, Legacy is a full-service community bank with approximately $497 million in total assets, $316 million in gross loans and $426 million in deposits as of Sept. 30. Legacy has nine full-service offices serving customers in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Pueblo West, Cañon City, Buena Vista, Lamar and Wiley. InBank is a full-service commercial bank with $705 million in total assets, $426 million in gross loans and $603 million in deposits as of Sept. 30.
"Following the completion of the merger, the combined bank will have approximately $1.2 billion in total assets and serve customers from 19 offices, including 12 full-service offices and two loan production offices in Colorado, and five full-service offices in northern New Mexico," the release said.
“We are excited to announce this partnership that expands upon our commitment to serving the Colorado Front Range and northern New Mexico markets by adding new and important growth markets to InBank’s footprint,” said Ed Francis, chairman of the board, president and CEO for InBankshares Corp and InBank. “Legacy brings an experienced team of bankers and has a similar commitment to serving clients to that of InBank. The combination will further leverage our significant investment in people, commercial treasury products, and technology while helping position InBank to be the premier locally-owned commercial bank. Legacy is great fit for us geographically, strategically, financially, and culturally. Both banks share the same values, culture, and commitment to our customers, communities, and associates, which should allow for a smooth integration.”
“Our family looks forward to the strategic partnership and success that we believe the combined bank will have moving forward,” said Dave Esgar, chairman of the board, president and CEO for Legacy Bank. “Legacy Bank has a long-standing history of service excellence and giving back to its communities. InBank is the right partner to extend and build upon this proud history as a locally-managed community bank.”
According to the release, the Esgar family (Dave Esgar and his sister Janet McClure) will hold a significant stake in INBC post-closing and will receive a board seat on the INBC and InBank boards of directors. Dave Esgar will continue to work with the combined entity to help ensure a smooth and successful transition. Andrew Trainor, regional president of Legacy Bank, will join the executive team of InBank and help lead a talented group of employees post-closing.
The merger is subject to approval by federal and state bank regulators and the Legacy shareholders and to customary closing conditions. According to the release, the transaction is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2022, with a systems conversion planned for late third quarter of 2022.
"INBC anticipates that the transaction will qualify as a tax-free exchange with respect to the stock consideration received by Legacy’s shareholders," the release said. "INBC expects the transaction to be over 50% accretive to its earnings per share within the first year of combined operations (FY-2023E) with a pro forma return on average assets approaching 1.0%, and a tangible book value earn back of approximately 2.5 years." Further information can be found at otcmarkets.com/stock/INBC/disclosure or in the investor relations section of INBC’s website at inbank.com/investor-relations.
"This is expected to be a transformational merger for InBank with the potential to gain significant scale and operating leverage, increase our market capitalization, and significantly improve our earnings power," Francis said. "The completion of this transaction will help make InBank a formidable competitor in the Colorado Front Range banking marketplace and helps position us for continued profitable growth."