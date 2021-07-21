Lee Spirits Co. began selling gin in 2015, adding Brooklyn’s on Boulder Street in 2016. Just ahead of the 2020 pandemic shutdown, the company also opened a manufacturing facility and second taproom in Monument. Now, ushering in a new era, they have been acquired by Sonder Libations Company, a startup spirits portfolio that’s launching with Lee. Behind Sonder is CEO Kevin Selvy, a brand strategist who founded Denver’s Crazy Mountain Brewery. Lee founders and cousins Nick and Ian Lee have become Sonder advisory board members. Ian says Sonder “wants us to influence the rest of their portfolio in the coming years.”
The team is not disclosing any financial aspects of the deal, but Ian says Lee had been approached a handful of times in the past two years and “Sonder was the first partner that gave us those warm fuzzy feelings.” One requirement the Lees brought to the table: To position the company to grow the brand “aggressively and become a global player” in the next three years.”
Sonder will utilize Monument’s facility as its headquarters and primary manufacturing location for future portfolio spirits. The company plans to hire, and both tasting rooms will function as they have. “This was the vision,” Ian said. “To start a brand regionally, then in-state, then get national and global influence and put C-Springs on the map. Become a major employer and bring capital into this region. This acquisition is doing all of those things.”