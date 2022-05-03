Gov. Jared Polis and state lawmakers are attempting to limit the state’s property tax assessment rates for 2023 and 2024, as rising property values in Colorado are set to cause a sharp increase for taxpayers next year, according to Colorado Public Radio.
A bipartisan bill to temporarily lower the next two years of rates for both residential and commercial properties was introduced in the Colorado Senate on May 2, nearly a week before the 2022 legislative session ends on May 11. The bill’s proposed rate decreases would save taxpayers about $700 million in total and if passed, would also provide $400 million for local districts that rely on property taxes for revenue, CPR reported.
The bill proposes different rate and valuation decreases for different property types:
Residential property
In 2023, the rate for residential homeowners (including multifamily residential property owners) would be reduced from 7.15 percent to 6.77 percent, and $15,000 in taxable home value would be waived, also resulting in tax savings.
And in 2024, single-family property owners would pay a 6.95 percent rate and multifamily property owners would pay 6.8 percent.
Commercial property
The rate for commercial properties (excluding property used for agriculture and renewable energy production) in 2023 would be reduced from 29 percent to 27.9 percent and $30,000 in taxable value of the property would be waived.
2024 rates for commercial property used for agriculture and renewable energy production only would be reduced from 29 percent to 26.4 percent.
The proposal, which CPR reported was the result of a negotiation between Polis and the business group Colorado Concern, would prompt the group to drop its ballot proposal that would cap the yearly increase of property taxes to 3 percent over the next decade, if approved by voters.