The Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax Citizens’ Advisory Committee is accepting off-cycle funding applications for events and projects in 2022.
The combined 2 percent LART tax on hotels, motels and vehicle rentals funds marketing and other qualified expenses to support events that attract visitors, encourage tourist activity, provide economic and cultural benefit, enhance the quality of life in the city and engage the community.
Applications are evaluated in the following areas:
- Ability to attract out-of-area visitors
- Potential for economic impact such as hotel occupancy, increasing visitation and restaurant sales
- Excellence and merit of the program or event
- Ability to enhance community engagement and cultural benefit
- Merit of marketing plan
- Fiscal stability and administrative ability
- Ability to adapt to COVID-19/infectious disease restrictions in place at the time of the event.
According to the city of Colorado Springs website, off-cycle funding applications are considered if final LART revenue exceeds the expenditures approved by city council.
Events and projects that were denied funding during the previous regular application cycle will not be considered.
The LART Committee acts in an advisory capacity to city council in all matters concerning expenditures of revenues derived from the Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax.
The deadline for applying is 5 p.m. March 1. Applicants are encouraged to turn in applications prior to the deadline.
The application can be found at ColoradoSprings.gov/LART or by emailing Michael.Montgomery@ColoradoSprings.gov.
An application workshop will be held virtually on at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2. Attendance is strongly recommended. To RSVP, email Michael.Montgomery@ColoradoSprings.gov.
For further information, see the LART Citizens’ Advisory Committee website.
