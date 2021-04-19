The city of Colorado Springs Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax Citizens’ Advisory Committee has begun accepting applications for funding events and projects in 2022.
Collections of the 2 percent lodgers and 1 percent automobile rental tax provide funds for marketing and other qualified expenses to support special events that attract visitors to the Pikes Peak region, encourage tourist activity, provide economic and cultural benefits, and improve quality of life.
Funds annually go to four tourism organizations including Visit COS, community and tourism events, and capital projects.
The LART committee acts in an advisory capacity to city council in all matters concerning expenditures of revenue derived from the Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax.
The application can be found at the LART website or by emailing Michael.Montgomery@coloradosprings.gov.
Application workshops for applicants will be held virtually at 2 p.m. April 28 and 5:30 p.m. May 6. The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m. Friday, May 28.