Larry H. Miller Liberty Toyota has been sold to the Corwin Automotive Group of Fargo, North Dakota.
Drew Corwin of the Corwin Auto Group will become the new owner and has appointed longtime Corwin employee Curtis Hensley as the general manager to oversee local day-to-day operations.
The Corwin family has a long history in the business. Its operations date back to 1914, and include more than a dozen auto dealerships operating across North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Missouri, Idaho, Montana and Washington.
As part of the transaction, the dealership will now be branded and known as Corwin Toyota of Colorado Springs.
Corwin Auto Group also announced March 14 the purchase of the Larry H. Miller Toyota dealership in Boulder, to be known as Corwin Toyota of Boulder.
“I’ve long been impressed with the Colorado Springs and Boulder areas, and I’m looking forward to bringing our customer-focused sales and service philosophy to the community,” Corwin said. “I feel like there’s a great deal of opportunity to grow, add to a top-notch work environment, serve a fantastic customer base and give back to the broader community.”