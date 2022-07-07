This year’s Labor Day Lift Off in Memorial Park will feature a 5K race and VIP ticketing (with complimentary food and drinks), among several additions announced today by the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation and Hot Apple Productions.
It’s the 46th year of the event, which was ranked last month in U.S. News and World Report’s top 14 hot air balloon festivals in the world.
The Lift Off was the Sports Corp’s highest attendance event of the year in 2021, with more than 185,000 attendees, according to Molly Sharples, marketing director for the organization. Visit Colorado Springs estimates the event brings in $9.4 million to the local economy, a July 7 Sports Corp press release said.
The Sports Corp and Hot Apple — the sister company to Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Co. — added several new activities, amenities and attractions to the 2022 event.
What’s new:
Colorado Springs Aloft will be held in the Pavilion at the Banning Lewis Ranch on Sept. 1 to kick off the festival, featuring food trucks, music, family activities and balloons.
New “special shapes” balloons this year are Chris P. Bacon, Finley the Fish, Allycorn the Unicorn and Friendly Monster. Darth Vader, Yoda and Kermie the Frog will also return.
This year marks the launch of the Orangetheory 5K race through Memorial Park Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. The race will start at the IAFF Fallen Firefighters Memorial and finish at Memorial Park.
There’s a new “exclusive VIP experience” and Labor Day Lift Off Lounge — attendees can purchase a $115 ticket that provides complimentary food, drinks, reserved seating, private restrooms and a parking pass. VIP ticket holders will also be entered to win two free balloon rides with Rainbow Ryders, which are $345 per person this year. VIP tickets can be purchased until Aug. 22.
A new Balloon, Brews, and Bites Happy Hour will have discounted drinks, live music and earlyaccess to family activities. It will run from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 and 4.
Returning this year are the event’s staple daily morning balloon lift offs 7-9 a.m. each day of the festival, and sunset balloon glows at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and 4. Rainbow Ryder hot air balloon rides are available for purchase. The Krispy Kreme Donut Eating Contest will be held 9 a.m. on Sept. 3 and 4.