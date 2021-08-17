The Colorado Springs Hispanic Business Council and Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, A Dolce Resort are presenting ¡La Vida! 2021, a cultural festival and car show that illuminates the flavors of the Americas.
The event will be held from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Country Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive.
The evening will include live entertainment and Hispanic celebrity guests and will showcase authentic food from local Hispanic restaurants and samplings of local craft beers.
Actor and producer Alejandro de Hoyos, “The Latino James Bond,” will make a special appearance in the CIP Lounge.
Born in Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico, de Hoyos grew up in Acapulco, where he worked at some of the resort’s most popular discos. According to his IMDb biography, he was hired at age 22 to manage Magic Circus, the largest private nightclub in Mexico City. He also produced kickboxing competitions and booked popular performers during the 1980s.
At age 30, he decided to pursue his long-held dream of becoming a performer himself and began taking acting classes. He has appeared in numerous commercials, theater, films and TV series.
Among his best-known roles were the lead part in El Contratista (The Contractor), a movie he produced as well after starting his production company, Alta California Pictures. He also appeared in Clear and Present Danger (1994), GB:2525 (2009) and Yise (2008-2010).
Local musician Ryan Flores also will be featured at the event.
Flores, who specializes in original Latin Gypsy music, appears frequently at venues in Colorado Springs and throughout Colorado.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit cheyennemountain.com or cosconcilio.com.