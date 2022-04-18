Steve Klaffky began officially serving as Interim County Attorney for El Paso County on April 17. El Paso County Commissioners unanimously voted to appoint him April 12.
Klaffky will fulfill the duties of outgoing County Attorney Diana May, who was recently appointed district court judge for the Fourth Judicial District. He will remain in the position until a permanent replacement is selected for May.
“Steve has one of the sharpest legal minds with the skill of simplifying complex information," Board Chair Stan VanderWerf said in a news release. "A thoughtful legal advisor, he is also highly regarded for his integrity, hard work ethic and professionalism.”
Klaffky currently serves as the Chief Deputy County Attorney for the Civil Division. He has worked in the El Paso County Attorney’s Office for a decade. During his tenure, he has advised elected officials, boards, commissions and committees on complex legal matters ranging from the Colorado Open Records Act to the Taxpayer Bill of Rights. According to an El Paso County news release, he has also handled intricate contractual matters, real estate transactions and land use matters, and defended the County against litigation in both state and federal court.
To avoid any conflict of interest, Klaffky will not apply when the board posts the job, holds interviews, or negotiates the terms for the permanent replacement to May.