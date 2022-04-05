Kent Fortune, a Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC board member, has been appointed to serve as the Chamber's interim vice president of government affairs as of March 31.
Fortune is temporarily filling the role after former VP of Government Affairs Rachel Beck left last week for a new position with the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, Andrea Mensink, the Chamber & EDC’s communications manager, said in an email. The Chamber & EDC is reviewing applications for the permanent position, Mensink said.
Fortune most recently served as regional VP and general manager of USAA’s Colorado Springs Campus for 32 years, and retired from that role in December. The campus is one of the city’s largest employers.
He is married to Stephannie Fortune, city council member for District 3, who was appointed to the Colorado Springs City Council in January to replace Richard Skorman, who resigned late last year. Stephannie Fortune will hold the position for the remaining 15 months of Skorman’s term.
Stephannie Fortune once served as the then-Chamber of Commerce’s president of governmental affairs and public policy and as a special advisor to the chamber’s Political Action Committee, according to her city council biography.