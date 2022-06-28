El Paso County commissioners confirmed Kenny Hodges as the new county attorney at today’s board meeting, June 28.
Hodges has served as assistant county administrator since June 2019 and acted as interim administrator after Amy Folsom left.
Hodges was with the county attorney’s office from 2012 to 2019, working on land-use matters and state and federal litigation. He also spearheaded the reorganization of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, and worked as the lead litigator and as the sheriff’s legal advisor. Previously, he worked in the Colorado Springs City Attorney’s Office.
The appointment is made necessary by the naming of Hodges’ predecessor, Diana May, as a district judge.
Hodges’ current salary is $186,300. His county attorney pay will be $215,000.
Hodges will officially assume the role August 1. Steve Klaffky has been serving as interim county attorney since April 17.