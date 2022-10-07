Crystal Karr will be the new homelessness prevention and response coordinator for the city of Colorado Springs.
Karr will "coordinate the city's contributions to the regional effort to prevent homelessness, as well as responses to issues ... that arise from people experiencing homelessness," an Oct. 7 news release from the city said.
She will also serve as the city's liaison between community groups, including the Continuum of Care, the Colorado Springs Housing Authority, the El Paso County Housing Authority and other service providers.
“The homelessness prevention and response coordinator serves as a critical position in coordinating our communities’ homeless response and to help ensure those most in need have the resources and support to move into permanent housing,” said Community Development Manager Steve Posey.
According to the news release, Karr previously served as executive director of Family Promise in Colorado Springs, a community group that works to empower families with children to permanently transition into independent affordable housing. Before working for Family Promise, Karr served as the chaplain for Pikes Peak Hospice and worked for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the Pikes Peak Region.