Kane Ranch Open Space — the newest addition to the El Paso County Parks system — will open to hikers, equestrians and cyclists March 23.
It includes the 3.5-mile out-and-back Lariat Loop doubletrack trail, and a trailhead parking area with spaces for equestrian vehicles and a portable restroom.
The late Alexander Kane, a prominent rancher who died in 2003, gifted the 495-acre site to the county, but the Kane Ranch Open Space Master Plan wasn't completed until 15 years later.
Construction of Phase I Improvements started in 2020 and Kane Ranch Open Space was originally scheduled to open in August 2021. But according to the Trails and Open Space Coalition, "during construction, it became clear to El Paso County park staff that the ranch’s remote location could lead to damage to the resource unless the property was secured." Installing a security gate to prevent after-hours visits and vandalism delayed the opening until this year.
The previously undeveloped parcel of ranchland sits about 4 miles east of Fountain along Squirrel Creek Road and includes rolling prairie grasslands, pockets of cottonwood trees, dry creek beds and sweeping views of the southern Colorado Front Range.
The county used a multi-pronged public involvement process that included stakeholder interviews, a public open house and a public hike through the open space to obtain citizen input on various aspects of the master plan.
Opening hours are 5 a.m.-9 p.m. April through October, and 6 a.m.-6 p.m. November through March. Motorized vehicles, smoking, camping and hunting are banned in the open space.