Joel Yuhas will be leaving UCHealth in late January.
After six years as president and CEO of UCHealth Memorial and UCHealth’s facilities in the Pikes Peak region, Yuhas today announced he’ll be taking the reins at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, as president of its Health Services Division.
UCHealth is “working on a transition plan, and will be able to share some information on that possibly in the next couple of weeks,” media relations specialist Cary Vogrin told the Business Journal.
Yuhas joined UCHealth Memorial Hospital in January 2017. Under his leadership, UCHealth saw major achievements, earning the coveted Level I Trauma Center designation, establishing a Comprehensive Stroke Center, as well as advancing services for primary care, behavioral health, cardiovascular, oncology and orthopedic patients.
Grandview Hospital in Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park also joined UCHealth during Yuhas’ leadership. And throughout the pandemic, UCHealth hospitals cared for thousands of patients with COVID-19 from across Colorado, helping support independent hospitals and providers.
Several projects that are currently underway were launched under Yuhas’ direction:
Memorial Hospital Central will add two new patient units with an additional 40 beds so the campus can keep meeting demand for highly-specialized treatments and procedures. The expansion is expected to be complete in winter 2023.
Memorial Hospital North will add 16 additional labor and delivery and postpartum beds to support Colorado’s largest maternity program, with more than 4,800 annual deliveries.
UCHealth Eastview Medical Center at Powers Boulevard and North Carefree will open in the fall of 2023, offering outpatient imaging; outpatient rehab; breast imaging; an ambulatory surgery center; and multi-specialty, orthopedics, urology, women’s care, breast surgery, neurology and ENT clinics.
Interquest Medical Center at Interquest and Voyager parkways is expected to open in March 2023. The center will have orthopedic and primary care clinics, along with lab, rehab and imaging services.
Three new primary care clinics are planned to expand access for patients in northern Colorado Springs, Black Forest and Fountain.
“My time here has been a highlight of my career that I will always fondly remember,” Yuhas said in a news release. “I am particularly grateful to have been a part of UCHealth and this region as we have grown over the years, improving access and delivering better care for our patients.
“Recently, Memorial was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the #1 hospital in the Colorado Springs region. Every employee has worked to improve the lives of those in our community, and it has been an honor to work with them. I look forward to seeing UCHealth continue to excel and grow as it serves patients from throughout the Pikes Peak region and beyond.”
In his time in the Springs, Yuhas was active in the community, serving on the boards of Colorado Springs Health Foundation, Children’s Hospital Colorado – Colorado Springs Advisory Committee, Colorado Springs Police Foundation, Colorado Springs Fire Foundation, The Colorado Thirty Group, Pikes Peak State College Foundation, UCCS Ambassadors, Colorado Springs Philharmonic and the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.
Elizabeth Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO, praised Yuhas’ service and commitment, saying patient quality, safety and experience have been priorities under his leadership. “Joel has also created strong connections between UCHealth and the communities we serve, helping extend our community benefits and improving the overall health of millions of Colorado residents,” she said.
At UPMC, Yuhas will oversee a network of 37 hospitals in Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland. It’s familiar territory: Yuhas previously managed three hospitals for UPMC and also served as senior vice president for international operations with UPMC, overseeing its hospital and cancer center operations in Ireland, Italy and the UK.