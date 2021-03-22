The Ivywild School unveils its full “new marketplace” April 2, to include the reopening of The Principal’s Office (craft cocktails and coffee; with an updated menu) and the introduction of four new food vendors: Ivywild Kitchen (burgers, wings and more, plus breakfast items eventually), Decent Pizza Co. (Detroit-style deep dish, using same dough as parent company Blue Star Group’s Stellina Pizza concept), Lazo Empanadas (served by Blue Star Group via a Denver company's products); and Salad or Bust (a Springs food truck, expanded, and already open noon-8 p.m., daily).
Blue Star representative Sarah Mishler said the whole space has been overhauled to some degree. Construction began in the late summer of 2020 while the place had opted to close due to the pandemic. Even the south-side patio outside Principal's Office has received treatment with new furniture.
The Principal’s Office has taken over the former Yobel market for expanded lounge seating. Salad or Bust resides at the former bakery counter facing the old school hallway. And the other three concepts have walk-up windows to place and pick up orders where the former kitchen pass-through window was, facing the hallway in the opposite direction.
And Blue Star’s Joe Coleman and Bristol Brewing Co.’s Mike Bristol worked out a new, shared liquor license so there’s no more invisible line down the building’s center. Drinks can now be taken anywhere upstairs (just not to downstairs to Axe and the Oak, which still holds a separate license).
Mishler said in the future, plans call for moving Bristol’s office space (opposite its tap room) off site, to allow the build-out of another kitchen/food space to include even more vendors. Expect a front beer garden also on the building’s north side, and more parking coming to the front south lot as well (by paving what’s now underutilized garden space).
And by way of update on other Blue Star Group brands: Mishler says La'au's Taco Shop will return from hibernation sometime around early June, tentatively, depending on when more students occupy Colorado College's campus.
Stellina Pizza opened for indoor dining on March 2. Nosh has no plans to return. And the Blue Star (the original mothership from which the Group derives its name) may return sometime after this Ivywild project completes. "We would love to revive it still," she said. "But there's no exact plans for a timeline."