The City of Colorado Springs Planning Commission sided last week with Ivywild neighbors who opposed development of a Kum & Go gas station and convenience store at West Brookside and South 8th streets.
The vote was 4-1 in favor of two appeals against the store, during a commission meeting on June 16.
Planning department staff had approved Kum & Go’s plan for construction of the convenience store on the 1.4-acre, five-parcel area on May 18, but then received two appeals against the plan in late May, according to the commission’s meeting agenda.
Twelve residents from the Ivywild and Skyway neighborhoods, who live near and would be affected by the development, spoke against it during the meeting’s public comment period, including Leigh Westin, vice president of the Skyway Association.
Westin praised the outcome in a June 16 email to association members and other neighbor groups, saying she was “elated and utterly stunned” that the Planning Commission voted in favor of the residents.
“Regularly, I communicate with more than 300 residents, and every person who has written to me is vehemently opposed to this 24/7 crime target for myriad reasons previously presented verbally and in writing by our well-educated, well-informed residents,” Westin said during her own public comment.
One of the appeals against the Kum & Go was filed on behalf of the owner of Brookside Garden apartment complex, which is directly east of the proposed site and home to low income tenants and some with disabilities, according to the appeal letter signed by Urban Strategies, Inc. President Les Gruen.
The letter argues that the Kum & Go proposal fails to meet the city’s objectives under its PlanCOS Comprehensive Plan, like ensuring that zoning code changes “preserve and enhance the physical elements that define a neighborhood’s character” and “promote neighborhood-level shopping and service options to include a variety of healthy food markets, coffee houses, restaurants and other supportive businesses…”
In response, a representative for Kum & Go argued a new convenience store could actually help decrease crime, with Kum & Go being staffed 24 hours a day. The 25-page rebuttal also said the project would improve property that is currently blighted and add updated sidewalks and public improvement easements.
“Kum & Go has spent the past several months working closely with the City and the community to identify areas of concern with this development and as a result has made significant modifications to the project,” said the letter, signed by Principal Mary Kasal of Entitlement and Engineering Solutions.
“This not only is a reasonable project, this demonstrates that Kum & Go has gone above and beyond to accommodate requests that are not based on facts or any code, or other governing document requirements,” Kasal added.
Westin noted in her email to Skyway and Ivywild neighbors that Kum & Go can appeal the Planning Commission’s decision to present its case to City Council.