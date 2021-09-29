The Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission approved a final plan Sept. 28 that will be submitted to the Colorado Supreme Court on Oct. 1. The Colorado Supreme Court will issue an opinion no later than Nov. 1, according to a news release issued by the commission. The final plan can be viewed or downloaded at coleg.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=4f4b78fcd8a340f38c8434f840776b55.
"The plan was approved by a vote of 11 in favor and 1 opposed, fulfilling the constitutional requirement that a final map must be approved by a supermajority of eight of the twelve commissioners, including at least two unaffiliated commissioners," the release said. "The approved final plan was unofficially titled Staff Plan 3 Coleman Amendment and will now be titled the Final Approved Plan."
The Colorado Constitution stipulates the new congressional districts must:
Have equal population, justifying each variance, no matter how small, as required by the U.S. Constitution;
Be composed of contiguous geographic areas;
Comply with the federal "Voting Rights Act of 1965," as amended;
Preserve whole communities of interest and whole political subdivisions, such as counties, cities, and towns;
Be as compact as is reasonably possible; and
Thereafter, maximize the number of politically competitive districts.
According to the release, districts cannot be drawn for the purpose of:
Protecting incumbents or declared candidates of the U.S. House of Representatives or any political party; or
Denying or abridging the right of any citizen to vote on account of that person's race or membership in a language minority group, including diluting the impact of that racial or language minority group's electoral influence.
Colorado has gained an eighth congressional district due to population growth documented by the 2020 census data.