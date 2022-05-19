Income for Colorado Springs residents grew by 23.5 percent from 2010 to 2020, putting the city in a better position than others to withstand new inflation hikes, according to a new report by LLC.org, a resource website for business owners.
LLC.org researchers found that the inflation-adjusted, per capita income for the Springs metropolitan area grew from $44,968 in 2010 to $55,544 in 2020, before the COVID pandemic.
This put the Springs in the middle of the pack among midsize metro areas for income growth — it ranked 50th out of 95 midsize cities analyzed. And as a state, Colorado recorded the fourth-highest per capita income growth from 2010 to 2020, at 31.4 percent, according to the report, which analyzed real personal income data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
However, over the last two years, inflation has risen sharply and surpassed hourly wage growth in the U.S., the report said. Nationally, consumer prices hit a 8.5 percent year-over-year increase in March, while year-over-year average wage growth has remained around 5 percent since the height of the pandemic, according to the report.
The LLC.org report did not include state and metro data for income growth during 2021 or 2022, as the BEA’s data is based on Census estimates. But cities and states with higher per capita income growth in the decade before the pandemic indicate that residents in those areas could fare better during the recent inflation spike, the report said.