Hikers who want to tackle the Manitou Incline will have to make other plans on Tuesday, Dec. 14 and Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The popular hiking trail owned and managed by the city of Colorado Springs will be closed on those days for water line testing on the upper portion of Ruxton Avenue in Manitou Springs. .
The water line testing is classified as investigative work and was requested by the city of Manitou Springs. The work will be completed by Colorado Springs Utilities.
Rangers plan to do maintenance work on the Incline during the closure.
Free online reservations are required to hike the Incline.
Previously, reservations could be made up to seven days in advance. Because of feedback from hikers wanting to plan further in advance, hikers reservations can now be made as early as eight weeks in advance.
The Incline is considered an extreme trail and an advanced hike. The trail gains nearly 2,000 feet of elevation in less than a mile.
The former route of cable car that took people to the top of Mount Manitou, the Incline consists of 2,768 steps. The trailhead is located in Manitou Springs near the base of the Barr Trail.
During the winter season, Nov. 7, 2021-March 12, 2022, the Incline is open from 6 a.m.-3 p.m.
For more information on the Incline and to make reservations, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/Incline.