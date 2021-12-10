Drivers will be able to use the new express lanes on the Interstate 25 South Gap project starting today, Dec. 10. There is one new Express Lane in each direction on I-25 between Castle Rock and Monument. Tolls are currently being waived as the project opened the lanes far ahead of schedule.
“Opening the Express Lanes early improves safety and travel reliability on the I-25 South Gap corridor,” Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a news release. “Commuters will have reliable travel times over the long-term, and experience a vastly improved stretch of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock. Whether commuting to work or traveling the state, drivers will reach their destinations quicker and safer. We are thrilled to open the Express Lanes a year ahead of schedule and within budget.”
The release said: "While improvements were made throughout the entire 18-mile I-25 South Gap project corridor, the Express Lanes will span 14 miles on northbound I-25 and 15 miles on southbound I-25. Motorists can use these lanes when they open to the public on Friday, Dec. 10. Following the opening of these lanes, the Colorado State Patrol will have increased enforcement from Castle Rock and Monument."
Statewide studies, according to the release, "show that on CDOT’s Express Lanes corridors, travelers in all lanes (including the regular lanes) see time savings of anywhere from 20-50%."
Using the Express Lanes safely
Drivers can enter through the dashed white lines northbound 2 miles north of County Line Road and at Larkspur, or southbound just south of Castle Rock and Larkspur.
"Tolls will be temporarily waived during this time to ensure system and technological performance," the release said. "When using the lanes, drivers are reminded to not cross the solid white lines; enter and exit at the designated areas only, shown with a white dotted line; and obey posted speed limits."
The express lanes are not for passing.