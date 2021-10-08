The Copper Ridge Metropolitan District (Polaris Pointe) held a ceremonial ribbon cutting event Oct. 7 to celebrate the completion of the Interstate 25 and Powers Boulevard (Colorado Highway 21) interchange.
"In less than two years, the contractor team led by Wildcat Construction constructed one of the largest interchanges in the Pikes Peak region," according to a news release issued by Wildcat Construction.
Parts of the project are now open to traffic, the release said, adding the new North Gate Boulevard on-ramp to southbound I-25 opened earlier this week and the entire interchange is set to open to traffic this month.
"Exit 155, temporarily named Voyager Parkway, will provide direct access to the surrounding area, including shopping and entertainment venues at Polaris Pointe," the release said. "When the project began in late 2019, there were 65 storefronts in Polaris Pointe. Today, there are over 80 including Bass Pro [Shops], Ace Hardware, Sprouts Farmers Market, Magnum Shooting Center, Overdrive Raceway [go karts], Boot Barn Hall [at Bourbon Brothers], [Topgolf], and [AirCity] 360."
According to the release, Dart Wars, an indoor Nerf arena, and iFly Indoor Skydiving, will join Polaris Pointe in 2022.
Polaris Pointe/Copper Ridge was approved as a Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority redevelopment project in 2010. URAs provide developers a mechanism to collect incremental property taxes and sales tax revenue generated on the property to finance a project.
The current project, according to the release, "is financed with bonds that will be repaid with incremental property taxes and sales tax revenue collected from Polaris Pointe retail."
The I-25 and Powers Boulevard interchange is a $65 million, privately financed highway improvement project. The Copper Ridge Metropolitan District is the project owner, managing both the design and construction contracts, according to Wildcat Construction.
The project includes the following improvements:
- New full-access interchange south of the existing I-25 and North Gate Boulevard interchange
- Four-lane divided highway (two lanes in each direction) between I-25 and Voyager Parkway
- Six major bridges
- Extensive water quality and storm drainage system
- Intersection improvements at Voyager Parkway
- Ramp modifications at North Gate Boulevard
The project was designed by Felsburg, Holt & Ullevig and built by Wildcat Construction. Several entities, including the city of Colorado Springs, the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority and the United States Air Force Academy, helped advance the project, the release said. The completed improvements will become part of the interstate and state highway systems.