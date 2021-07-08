El Paso County Community Development Block Grant program is announcing an additional application cycle for the release of CDBG-CV funds, according to a news release. The funds, the release said, are intended to prevent, prepare and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The application cycle is now open through 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
More than $368,000 from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development are made available to local nonprofit agencies and participating municipal governments "for direct client services such as rent/utility assistance, employment training, and mental health services," the release said, adding, "The funding is subject to specialized CDBG regulations."
Guidelines:
- Current recipients of CDBG-CV funding, as well as first-time applicants, are welcome to apply.
- Nonprofits must provide proof of their 501(c)(3) status to be considered eligible.
- All projects must be designed to serve persons of low to moderate income affected by COVID-19 pandemic who reside within El Paso County but outside the city limits of Colorado Springs, per the primary goal of the program.
An informational session covering the basics of the CDBG program, as well as the specific requirements of the CDBG-CV funding, will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, July 9 both in person and virtually via Microsoft Teams.
Those who attend in person should be at the El Paso County Economic Development Department, 9 E. Vermijo Ave., by 9 a.m. (Look for the glass door that is to the immediate right of the yellow building called the Corner Café, near the corner of Vermijo and Cascade avenues).
Metered parking is available. Email chloelomprey@elpasoco.com or call 719-520-6249 with questions. Slides will be posted on the website after the webinar.
Those who wish to participate virtually may email chloelomprey@elpasoco.com for a direct link.
Application Details:
Interested agencies can visit admin.elpasoco.com/economic-development/cdbg for application, instructions and additional details. All first-time applicants to the El Paso County CDBG program must schedule a meeting with CDBG staff before submitting their application.