The Colorado House has passed legislation to direct funding to local governments for wildfire mitigation efforts, extend whistleblower protections and improve backcountry search and rescue operations.
“Local governments are on the frontlines of our state’s efforts to prevent and mitigate the risk of wildfires, which is why we are dedicating $10 million to local governments to incentivize them to establish dedicated wildfire mitigation funding,” said Rep. Marc Snyder (D-Manitou Springs). “This legislation will direct additional and badly needed resources to local governments to protect properties and lives.”
Rep. Lisa Cutter (D-Jefferson County) said with climate change causing increasingly devastating wildfires, “it’s paramount that we take aggressive action. This program will ensure state and local government are working together to address the threat of wildfire and better leverage state funding.”
Wildfire Mitigation Incentives For Local Governments: HB22-1011, sponsored by Cutter and Snyder, passed by a vote of 48-16 and would leverage local and private funds through a matching grant program to provide resources to local governments for forest management and wildfire mitigation efforts.
Backcountry Search and Rescue: SB22-168, sponsored by Representatives Julie McCluskie (D-Dillon) and Perry Will, passed by vote of 57-8. The bill will improve back country search and rescue operations in Colorado by moving these responsibilities to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife within the Department of Natural Resources and boosting funding by $1 million to support search and rescue efforts. The bill also establishes a sustainable funding stream for search and rescue efforts and makes the dependent of a person who died or was permanently disabled while conducting rescue efforts eligible for free tuition at state higher education institutions.
Whistleblower Protections: In 2020, the legislature passed legislation establishing protections for whistleblowers during a public health emergency. SB22-097, sponsored by Representatives Leslie Herod (D-Denver) and Tom Sullivan, passed by a vote of 41 to 24. It would make these protections permanent. The bill protects workers in the public and private sectors by ensuring that all workers have the ability to raise concerns about workplace health and safety practices or hazards to their employer, other workers, the public or government agencies. It also protects workers from retaliation, discrimination, or adverse action, allows workers to wear personal protective equipment while at work without fear of discrimination, and requires employers to notify employees of their rights.
When employees do raise concerns, various remedy options are included under the bill including filing a claim with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment or bringing an action in court. The legislation also gives CDLE the authority to enforce and investigate claims.
“The whistleblower protections we created during the pandemic have allowed workers to raise critical concerns without the fear of retaliation,” said Herod. “No one should ever be afraid to stand up for their health and safety or the health and safety of their colleagues. Today, the House continued these important protections to ensure that workers are aware of their rights and can continue to speak out when they need to.”