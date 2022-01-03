SHIR Capital, a Texas-based developer, purchased Hotel Eleganté in Southeast Colorado Springs for $25 million last week and will begin converting the building into 496 low-cost multifamily apartments.
The hotel, which is located on South Circle Drive, will be renamed to Alta Living. Elan Gordon, a principal with SHIR Capital, said the company will continue to rent out the hotel’s nightly rooms with limited service and extended stay units as construction begins, and transition all units to a 12-month leasing model once rooms are converted. The hotel’s event space and ballrooms will be turned into climate-controlled storage space for residents and the public, he said.
Gordon estimated that the apartment building will be fully complete by late 2023.
Studio apartments, which will make up almost all of the Alta Living units, cost $969 to $1,169 per month including utilities, depending on square footage, according to the building’s leasing website. One-bed and one-bath and two-bed and two-bath apartments go for $1,291 per month and $1,594 per month, respectively, the website says.
The apartments have an “attainable” monthly rate, lower than other buildings in the city, to attract young people who are just entering the workforce, as the cost of living in Colorado Springs reaches record-high levels, Gordon said.
“The price point that we’re targeting is under $1,000 a month with all bills paid,” he said. “We saw from our research that like Austin, there’s an affordable housing crisis [in Colorado Springs]. This is a way to provide valuable housing at great prices, quickly.”
Negotiations of the sale faced a setback earlier this year when the city asked developers to create 5.78 acres of new parkland or pay $670,248 in fees to build the new apartments, in accordance with Colorado Springs’ Parkland Dedication Ordinance. Gordon said SHIR had not encountered such a requirement during its development of other buildings in Texas, and was caught off guard.
The potential fee was "one of the most challenging factors" during negotiations, said Bryan Rodriguez, who brokered the deal. Rodriguez is a transaction broker and founder of the Lana Rodriguez Group. The city should ease the ordinance requirement for developers that create lower-cost housing options, he wrote.
"I would recommend the city take a pragmatic and empathic approach to reviewing developers’ requests, especially for developers that are providing attainable housing that will help combat the housing challenges we have," Rodriguez wrote.
Ultimately, the company agreed to pay city fees rather than provide the parkland for practical reasons, and the fee amount will be determined once SHIR has a final count of Alta Living’s units, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.