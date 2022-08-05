Colorado’s bipartisan hospital transparency law — designed to shield patients against surprise medical billing and save them money — kicks in Aug. 10.
House Bill 22-1285 ensures Colorado hospitals are in compliance with federal transparency laws — and bans hospitals that were not in compliance at the time of treatment from collecting debts from patients.
HB22-1285 was signed into law by Gov. Polis and sponsored by House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, Rep. Patrick Neville, Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno and Sen. John Cooke will take effect across the state.
“People deserve to know what all their medical bills will look like and finally we will have better price transparency which is needed for the market to work better in health care and empower patients to take control of their own healthcare needs,” said Gov. Polis. “This is a great step in improving the healthcare system to ensure affordable, high-quality care for all Coloradans And saving people money.”
Esgar described the law as “a powerful tool for patients [that] keeps our health care system in check."
The law allows patients who believe a hospital was not in compliance with federal laws to file a lawsuit to have their debt forgiven and other fees covered. The law also requires hospitals to post standard prices on a public website to increase transparency and accountability.
"With our price transparency law, patients will be more protected from surprise medical bills that can cost them hundreds if not thousands of dollars," said Neville. “Our bipartisan law is common sense and puts patients first."
Lindsey Vigoda, Colorado director of the Small Business Majority, said rising health care costs and associated surprise fees “create barriers to entrepreneurship. This is why we are happy that Governor Jared Polis has signed HB22-1284 Health Insurance Surprise Billing Protections and HB22-1285 Prohibit Collection Hospital Not Disclosing Prices into law to increase price transparency, stop surprise hospital billing, and limit debt collections. Increasing transparency in the health care system is important for the Colorado small business community and their employees who struggle to afford their healthcare costs. These new laws will help boost accountability and confidence in the healthcare system while also supporting a vibrant business ecosystem.”