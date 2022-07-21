The number of people experiencing homelessness and staying in El Paso County shelters this year was the highest ever recorded by the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care, or PPCoC, a Community Health Partnership program that tracks and works to end homelessness in the region.
On a single night in February, there were 1,176 people staying in emergency shelters and transitional housing in the county, which is the highest number of sheltered people reported by PPCoC since it began collecting this data in 2009, according to a July 21 press release.
Each year, shelters and housing programs in the region conduct a one-day, “point in time” survey to provide a snapshot of how many people are experiencing homelessness in the region, the PPCoC press release said.
The number of people staying in emergency shelters and experiencing chronic homelessness also broke PPCoC’s point in time survey records. There were 688 people staying in emergency shelters on Feb. 21, when the survey was conducted.
Separately, 396 people were identified as experiencing chronic homelessness. This means they have been homeless for a consecutive year or longer, or have had multiple episodes of homelessness in the past three years and suffer from a disability or behavioral health or substance use disorder, the release explained.
The number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness, however, was the lowest PPCoC has reported since 2015, at 267 people, the release said. Nearly 80 percent of those identified as chronically homeless were also unsheltered, “emphasizing the importance of needing permanent housing solutions to continue to reduce our unsheltered homeless population,” according to PPCoC.
In addition to the point in time data, PPCoC published metrics from the county’s Homeless Management Information System, a year-round collection of information from nonprofit and public sources. There were several annual increases of people seeking housing services and other resources in 2021:
Built for Zero, a program of the national anti-homelessness nonprofit Community Solutions, reported that there were a monthly average of 401 households with at least one veteran that were homeless in the region, according to data collected between January and May 2022.
The program also reported a monthly average of 358 individuals ages 15 to 24 that were homeless. The numbers for both homeless veteran households and young people represented a 20 percent increase from the same period in 2021.
The 2021 Homeless Management Information System reported that 9,139 unique households accessed homeless housing and service programs that year, which is a 15 percent increase from 2020.
There were more than 3,000 housing needs assessments conducted by providers to prioritize and match households experiencing homelessness to housing vouchers in 2021, which is a 5 percent increase from 2020, the Coordinated Entry program reported.
The McKinney-Vento Program identified 1,048 students in El Paso County experiencing homelessness during the 2020-2021 school year. This is a nearly 50 percent reduction from the previous school year, but PPCoC noted that counts were low that year due to the COVID pandemic.
Among households receiving SNAP/Food Assistance, 4,278 of them self-identified as homeless in February 2022, the El Paso County Department of Human Services reported. This is a 15 percent increase from February 2021 and a 40 percent increase from February 2019.